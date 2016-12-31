Iraqi prime minister had telephone conversation with Turkish President

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Ebadi.

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, joint fight against terrorism discussed during the conversation.

Erdogan and al-Ebadi stressed the importance of combating all terrorist groups jointly, not to disturb the stability of the region.

Head of the telephone conversation with the President of Turkey and the Iraqi government wished to achieve peace and stability in the entire region in 2017.