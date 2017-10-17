Iraqi government regains full control over Kirkuk

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Central power of Iraq regained full control over Kirkuk.

Report informs referring to Turkish Cümhuriyyet newspaper, representative of Iraqi government stated.

A curfew is reported to be imposed in Kirkuk. The individuals related with the leadership of Kurdish autonomous province in the northern Iraq have left the region. It is reported that “peshmerga”, considered armed units of autonomy left the Kirkuk.

There were reports that Iraqi army liberated oil fields and military airport in Kirkuk from “peshmerga” forces on October 16.