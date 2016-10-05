Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Iraqi ambassador

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi ambassador Ali Akbar Ibrahim al-Alawi was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, protest note handed to Iraqi diplomat regarding decision adopted by Iraqi Parliament on October 4.

Notably, the Iraqi parliament, in a majority vote has rejected an extension of the mandate of Turkish troops in Iraq and called for a review of relations with Turkey.

The document was presented to the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad.

The decision contains provisions such as recognizing Turkish troops as "occupying power", doing what is necessary for their withdrawal from Iraq, review of trade relations with Turkey and so on.