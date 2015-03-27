 Top
    Iranian President sent letter to leaders of G5+1 group

    Hassan Rouhani expressed his country's position on nuclear program, described current state of debate

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent letter to leader of each member state of G5+1 Group (USA, Germany, UK, France, China and Russia).

    Report informs referring to Anatolian Agency, deputy Iranian president Hamid Abutalibi said.

    According to him, on March 31expected to sign the Framework Agreement on the Iranian nuclear program: "And President Hassan Rouhani sent a letter to leader of the Group on this issue", he said.

    According to him, Hassan Rouhani expressed his country's position regarding nuclear program, described the current state of the debate. 

