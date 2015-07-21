Iranian President: Relations with Germany may bring Iran closer with Europe

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran hopes that broader relations with Germany will bring the country closer with Europe, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said at the meeting with German Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Report informs citing Press TV.

Germany's delegation, consisting of some 60 members, including representatives of the biggest German companies, is the first high-ranking European delegation to visit Iran after a conclusion of the international talks on Iran's nuclear program.

"We hope that the German delegation plays its positive role in the expansion of Iran’s ties with Europe as it did so during negotiations", Rouhani said Monday as quoted by Iran's Press TV.

The president added that enhancing of the economic and trade ties between Iran and the international negotiators would ensure the implementation of the nuclear deal.

On Monday, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to adopt UN Resolution 2231 in support of the deal reached last week by Iran and the P5+1 group, comprising China, France, Russia, the United States, Britain and Germany.