Iranian president: Our countries don't accept discrimination

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Trade between Iran and Turkey would be conducted in national currencies".

Report informs, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said at a joint press conference with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

H.Rouhani said that Turkey has agreed to invest in hydrocarbon deposits in Iran: “We are determined to boost economic ties. Turkey is ready to import more natural gas from Iran. We are targeting an annual trade volume of $ 30 billion. Joint tourism agencies will also be established,” Rouhani said.

“Our main goal is to ensure security and stability in the region. Sectarian discrimination is the plot of foreigners in the region. Both countries do not accept discrimination. Northern Iraq should make up for its mistake. We support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria,” Rouhani added.

“Our Central Banks are due to sign an agreement, and we are determined to intensify our energy cooperation,” R.T. Erdoğan said.

“Our point of contact in Iraq is the central government. There are steps regarding the KRG that will intensify. We place a great importance on the de-escalation zones in Syria,” he said.