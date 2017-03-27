Iranian President arrives in Russia

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

On the first day of the visit, Rouhani will hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, which will discuss the state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, including in energy sector.

Joint energy projects are planned to pay attention during the negotiations of Rouhani with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be held on March 28. As a result of talks, a number of bilateral documents will be signed. It is reported that heads of state are expected to consider the entire complex of issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation.