Iranian Parliament Speaker: We didn't put any of our military bases into Russia's disposal

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Islamic Republic of Iran hasn't put any of its military bases into Russia's disposal'.

Report informs citing IRNA, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said responding to the question of Heshmatollah Falahatpishe, MP representing Eslamabad-e Gharb County.

The MP said that according to Article 146 of the country's Constitution, use of Iranian military bases by foreign states banned even for peaceful purposes.

Notably, on August 16, rising from the airfield in Hamadan, Iran, Russia's Tu-22M3 and Su-34 bombers attacked the IS and Jabhatal-Nusra positions in three Syrian provinces.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stated that the council's infrastructure will be presented to the use of Russia to fight against terrorism in Syria. According to him, strategic partnership agreement is available between Moscow and Tehran for the fight. The secretary said that this issue will take place within the framework of the agreement.