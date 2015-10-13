Iranian parliament passes bill approving nuclear deal

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday supporting the government in implementing a nuclear deal with world powers, but insisted that international inspectors would have only limited access to Iran's military sites, Report informs, state news agency IRNA said.

"The bill to implement the JCPOA ... was passed in a public session on Tuesday with 161 votes in favor," IRNA said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached in July.