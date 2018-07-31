Iranian Naval Forces: We’re not against US observation of “Sea Cup-2018”

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ / Iran does not oppose the participation of the US delegation as an observer in the naval games "Sea Cup-2018".

Report informs, the head of the Iranian delegation, the captain of the 1st rank of the Iranian Navy, Shahram Habibi, said this at a press conference in the framework of the international military games "Sea Cup 2018", answering the question about the participation of the American delegation as an observer in the games.

"We are not against it. Let them look and see our military potential and tell about it in their country," he said.