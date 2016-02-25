Iranian government executes every man in one village

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian government has taken drastic action to take on drugs trafficking in one village in the east of the country.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, every single man living in the village, located along Iran’s borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, was executed by hanging. An Iranian government minister said the draconian action was necessary as the victims relatives would only seek revenge.

Shahindokht Molaverdi, a vice-president of Iran responsible for female and family issues, said in an interview with the Mehr news agency that she fears violence could worsen in the unnamed village in the Sistan and Baluchestan provinces of the country.