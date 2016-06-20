Iranian Foreign Ministry appoints new spokesman

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has appointed the Foreign Ministry's new spokesman, who will also head the ministry's Center for Public and Media Diplomacy.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media in a decree on Sunday, Zarif appointed Bahram Qasemi as the new Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Qasemi replaces Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who held the position since November 2015.

Qasemi has served as Iranian ambassador to Ireland, Italy and Spain, the head of Foreign Ministry’s Commonwealth Department, the director general for the Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department and the deputy head for international studies at the Center for Strategic Research, which is affiliated with Iran's Expediency Council.

Jaberi Ansari had served as Iran’s ambassador to Beirut and the Foreign Ministry’s director general for Middle East and North Africa.

In another decree on Sunday, Zarif also appointed Ansari as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs.

Jaberi Ansari replaces Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has been appointed as adviser to the Iranian foreign minister.