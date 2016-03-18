 Top
    Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Turkey

    During the visit, Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold official meetings

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey today.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media.

    According to the information, during the visit, Iranian diplomat will hold several official meetings.

    Notably, M.Zarif has been expected to visit Turkey in August last year. But the visit postponed due to undisclosed reasons at the last moment.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is expected to visit the Republic of Turkey in April. 

