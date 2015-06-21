 Top
    ​Iranian Foreign Minister: "Negotiations can be extended for a few days"

    We have proved to the participants in the negotiations that we don't intend to accept concessions

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran does not insist on having the final period of the agreement on the nuclear issue until July 1 .

    Report informs citing Russian media, Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

    "We think that an agreement must be reached in the first place. It should show that we do not insist on time frame. Maybe the negotiation process on the final agreement will be continued for a few days more. I believe that instead of setting new time, to extend the duration of the negotiations is better", - he said.

    Iranian minister further said: " We have proved to the participants in the negotiations that we don't intend to accept concessions and excessive demands."

