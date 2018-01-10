Iranian foreign minister pays visit to Russia

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has today paid a visit to Russia.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) has reported.

During his visit, Zarif will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. The ministers will discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the deal over the nuclear program of Iran and other issues.

After his visit to Russia, Zarif is expected to visit Belgium at the invitation of Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. In Brussels he is expected to discuss the nuclear deal related with recent developments with foreign ministers of France, Germany and UK.

The agreement was signed on July 15, 2015. On January 9, official Tehran stated that if US withdraws from the deal, Iran will refuse to fulfil its duties undertaken within the agreement.