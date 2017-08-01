 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian defense minister will be replaced

    Hossein Dehghan: I tried to fulfill my task for 4 years in best way

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Defense Minister, General Hossein Dehghan will not take a seat in the 12th government.

    Report informs citing Iranian media, the minister told reporters in the opening ceremony of a mosque built for the Defense Ministry.

    Hossein Dehghan said that he will be replaced in the post: "One of the persons from the ministry's structure will be elected to the post of Defense Minister. I tried to fulfill my task for 4 years in best way".

    He did not report on the new minister.

    Notably, on August 3, inauguration ceremony will be held for the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. After the ceremony, Iranian new 12th government will be formed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi