Iranian defense minister will be replaced

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Defense Minister, General Hossein Dehghan will not take a seat in the 12th government.

Report informs citing Iranian media, the minister told reporters in the opening ceremony of a mosque built for the Defense Ministry.

Hossein Dehghan said that he will be replaced in the post: "One of the persons from the ministry's structure will be elected to the post of Defense Minister. I tried to fulfill my task for 4 years in best way".

He did not report on the new minister.

Notably, on August 3, inauguration ceremony will be held for the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. After the ceremony, Iranian new 12th government will be formed.