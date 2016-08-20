Iranian Defense Minister: We don't plan to acquire S-400 from Russia

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Iran doesn't plan to acquire S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex from Russia'.

Report informs citing Tasnim Agency, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said.

According to him, Russia has offered to Iran to buy S-400: 'However, we don't plan to acquire the complex'.

The minister also said main S-300 anti-aircraft missile parts, which bought from Russia, has been brought to Iran: 'I believe remaining part will be brought in the coming months'.