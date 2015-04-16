 Top
    Iranian Defense Minister: The issue of delivering S-300 to Tehran solved

    Now there is a discussion of delivery terms, General Hossein Dehghan says

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of delivering S-300 to Tehran by Russia has actually been solved. 

    Report informs citing the TASS, Iranian Defense Minister General Hossein Dehghan said to reporters.

    "This issue is resolved, said minister, - We came to the agreement, now there is a discussion of delivery terms is underway".

    On April 13, Russian President signed a decree authorizing the delivery of S-300 to Iran. It notes that the document comes into force on the date of its signing.

