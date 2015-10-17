​Iranian and German FMs discuss fight against terrorism

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of Iran and Germany, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the fight against terrorism and the protection of human rights on Saturday in Tehran before the meeting of the Task Force Munich Security Conference, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Today we discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as a number of political issues - such as terrorism and human rights. We have achieved positive progress on a number of points," - said Zarif at a press conference after the bilateral talks were held.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also expressed hope that "the recent visit of the German delegation to Tehran will lay ground for successful cooperation" between the two countries.