Iranian Ambassador: Talks on opening Mashhad-Baku flights are underway

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "8 flights between Tehran and Baku are implemented every week. If Mashhad-Baku flight opens, along with the Azerbaijanis who want to visit the mausoleum of Imam Reza, Iranian and Azerbaijani businessmen will be able to take advantage of it."

Report informs, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohsen Pak Ayeen said at a conference held in Tehran on Iran's practical trading with Iraq, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

According to him, the negotiations on the opening of Mashhad-Baku flight are underway.

"The annual trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 500 million USD", he added.