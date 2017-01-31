Iran to stop issuing entry visas to US citizens after Trump's order

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will stop issuing entry visas to US citizens in response to US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending entry for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

The travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

"Our response is this: we will not issue visas to Americans who want to visit Iran," Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a press conference alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

Zarif clarified that individual exceptions would be reviewed on a case-by-base basis.

Iran has established a committee to address the challenges that Iranian nationals living abroad may face after US President Donald Trump signed Friday immigration decree suspending the nationals of Iran and six other Muslim-majority states from entering the United States for 90 days, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said.