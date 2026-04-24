Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran to resume international flights on April 25 amid ceasefire

    Region
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:56
    Iran to resume international flights on April 25 amid ceasefire

    Iran will resume international passenger flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport beginning Saturday, with Istanbul and Muscat among the first destinations, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Ramin Kashef Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City, said in an interview with the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA) that foreign passenger flights will resume on April 25 after being suspended during the war.

    Round-trip flights to Istanbul and Muscat have so far been authorized, he said, adding that permits for additional domestic and international routes will be issued gradually based on demand.

    "All infrastructure and navigation systems are fully operational, and there are no issues for conducting flights," he said.

    During the ceasefire period, the airport remained active for cargo operations, while foreign airlines also moved their aircraft out of it, he added.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran international flights
    Tehran aeroportu aprelin 25-dən fəaliyyətini bərpa edəcək
    Международный аэропорт Тегерана возобновит работу с 25 апреля

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