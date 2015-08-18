Iran to Cooperate With Middle East Countries to Counter Terrorism

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has previously been accused by the United States of using proxy militant groups to advance its foreign policy goals in the Middle East, and also of supporting Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"We hope to be able to restore that trust working with different regional states to be able to stand firm against extremism, against terrorism, against Da'esh [the Islamic State jihadist group] which is a terrible phenomenon," Ebtekar told the BBC in an interview.

The Iranian vice president added that Iran has been making attempts to establish a dialogue through diplomatic channels with Saudi Arabia, to resolve the conflict between the Saudi-led coalition that is conducting airstrikes against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen and opposition forces there.

The announcement comes following Iran’s nuclear agreement with six world powers reached in July, which stipulates the easing of international sanctions against the country in exchange for guarantees about the peaceful nature of Tehran's uranium enrichment program.