Iran to be invited for consultations on Syria

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's representative may take part in consultations on Syria in Geneva.

Report informs citing the TASS, special envoy of the UN Secretary General, Staffan de Mistura addressed with the corresponding invitation during a closed meeting at the UN Security Council.

"Iran - a country-member of the UN, an important player in the region.It has an impact on what is happening in Syria.

UN and i have every right to invite everyone, including Iran's representative", - said de Mistura.

Consultations on Syria will be held on May 4 in Geneva.