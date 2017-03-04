 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran tests Russia-supplied S-300 anti-aircraft system

    Military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have successfully tested Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), S-300, Report informs with reference to IRNA.

    Military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand.Missiles were launched from the back of trucks in Iran's central desert.

    In October 2016 Russia completed the delivery of S-300 to Iran.

    In April 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted embargo on delivery of S-300 to Iran.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi