Iran tests Russia-supplied S-300 anti-aircraft system

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have successfully tested Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), S-300, Report informs with reference to IRNA.

Military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand.Missiles were launched from the back of trucks in Iran's central desert.

In October 2016 Russia completed the delivery of S-300 to Iran.

In April 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted embargo on delivery of S-300 to Iran.