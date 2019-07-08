Iran set to enrich uranium above the level 3,67%

Iran has begun to enrich uranium above the level of 3.67%.

According to Report, IRNA informs referring to the representative of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Today, the AEOI stated that, as part of the third phase of the reduction of nuclear deal obligations, it could increase the number of centrifuges in operation.

The Iranian side also reported that Foreign Minister Javad Zarif sent a letter to Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The letter reads that Iran gives the countries of the nuclear deal 60 days to resolve Tehran's claims on it. After 60 days, Iran will announce what obligations under the nuclear deal will be reduced in the third stage.