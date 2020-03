Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali says Tehran is counting on Moscow's help in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases in Iran has reached 1,501.

The disease has already claimed 66 lives. As many as 291 have already been cured.

On December 31 last year, China alerted WHO to several cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan, a port city of 11 million people in the central Hubei province.