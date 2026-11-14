Iran says four tankers hit mines and exploded in Strait of Hormuz

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At least four oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines and exploding in the Strait of Hormuz over the past few hours.

According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the information was based on statements from the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian military officials did not disclose the names of the vessels or their national affiliations. According to the IRGC, the damaged ships included a supertanker in the southern part of the strait.

After the outbreak of war following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran began requiring ships to obtain permission before transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Al Jazeera that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war shipping regime and would only be reopened after the United States accepted Tehran's demands.