Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Iran says four tankers hit mines and exploded in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 11:37
    Iran says four tankers hit mines and exploded in Strait of Hormuz

    At least four oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines and exploding in the Strait of Hormuz over the past few hours.

    According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the information was based on statements from the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    Iranian military officials did not disclose the names of the vessels or their national affiliations. According to the IRGC, the damaged ships included a supertanker in the southern part of the strait.

    After the outbreak of war following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran began requiring ships to obtain permission before transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    Earlier this week, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Al Jazeera that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war shipping regime and would only be reopened after the United States accepted Tehran's demands.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İran Hörmüz boğazında 4 tankerin minaya düşərək partladığını bildirib - Yenilənib
    Иран заявил о подрыве четырех танкеров на минах в Ормузском проливе - Обновлено
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:40
    IMF forecasts Georgia's economy to grow 7.2% this year
    Finance
    12:21
    South Korea should not fear China's rise, foreign minister says
    Other countries
    12:07
    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to reach $4.1B in 2026
    Finance
    11:52
    3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea
    Region
    11:37
    Iran says four tankers hit mines and exploded in Strait of Hormuz
    Region
    11:31
    Ministry: Visits to new conscripts temporarily restricted in Azerbaijan
    Military
    11:25
    UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face Denmark
    Football
    11:10
    Pashinyan: Yerevan, Ankara close to normalizing relations
    Region
    10:56
    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 111,000 bpd in October
    Energy
    All News Feed