Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims as a result of strong earthquake struck Iran’s southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Wednesday morning has reached 133.

Report informs citing the Tasnim.32 victims were hospitalized.Earlier, it was reported about 105 victims.

The temblor, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, rocked Iran on May 2.