Iran resumes search for a missing plane

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian rescue teams resumed their search on Monday for a passenger plane that disappeared high in the Zagros mountains the previous day with 66 people onboard, Report informs citing the Press TV.

Notably, on the eve due to severe weather conditions, the authorities suspended search in proposed area of the plane crash.

State television said the weather had improved and that helicopters were now able to take part in the hunt for Aseman Airlines flight EP3704. At the moment the operation involves helicopters and search units.

Notably, a commercial plane crashed on Sunday in a foggy, mountainous region of Iran, killing all 66 people on board. The Iran Aseman Airlines plane went down near its destination, the city of Yasuj, about 485 miles south of the capital, Tehran.