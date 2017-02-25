Iran requests 950 tons of uranium from Kazakhstan in next three years

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran had requested to buy 950 tons of uranium concentrate from Kazakhstan over the next three years.

Report informs citing ISNA, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said.

"The purchase was supposed to happen within three years. 650 tons will enter the country in two consignments and 300 tons will enter Iran in the third year. The final shipment of concentrate, known as yellow cake, would be turned into uranium hexafluoride gas and sold back to Kazakhstan — its first international sale of the compound", Salehi said.