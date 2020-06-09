Iran reports over 2 thousand COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran reached almost 176 thousand, while nearly 138.5 thousand people recovered, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry of Iran, the country has detected 2,095 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, resulting in 74 deaths. The number of people infected since February 19, when the authorities first reported COVID-19, reached 175,927. The death toll in the country stands for 8,425, while 138,457 have recovered so far.

Iran became the center of the spread of the virus in the Middle East, with more than ten countries tracing their cases back to Iran by February 28. The government's actions include cancellation of public events and Friday prayers, closure of schools, universities, shopping centers and bazaars, and holy shrines, and the banning of festival celebrations. Economic measures were also announced to help families and businesses. The government rejected plans to quarantine entire cities and areas, and heavy traffic between cities continued despite its intention to limit travel.