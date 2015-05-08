Iran: protesters set fire in hotel

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Iranian of Mahabad city, protesters burnt "Tarai" hotel. Report informs that local media reported it.

According to the report, an employee of the office of the security bodies tried to rape 23-year-old woman Farinaz Khosrovniya. The security official promised the owner of the hotel "5-star"hotel in exchange for paying no attention to the happenings . Escaping from the government representative's violence, the woman threw herself from the fourth floor of the hotel and died just on the spot.

Jafar Katani, a city governor, also confirmed the incident. The suspect was arrested.

According to the report, thousands of protesters gathered around the hotel. There was a confrontation between the police and protesters. Some were arrested and some were injured.