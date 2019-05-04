Iran President’s brother sentenced to prison for corruption

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/ea3a8d6a21873e6fb2694c4278c2a01f/e8d0c446-e507-4145-89a1-2095cd465621_292.jpg

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s brother, Hossein Fereidoun arrested in 2017 on charges of financial crimes, was sentenced to an unspecified term in prison for corruption, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The financial misconduct charges date back to 2016, and were brought by hardliners who dominate the country's judiciary.

“This person (Hossein Fereydoun) was found not guilty on some charges, while he was sentenced to prison on other accusations” judiciary official Hamidreza Hosseini as said.

Notably, he had played a role as part of the team that negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.