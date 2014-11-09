Iran: New broadcast boss Sarafraz is on European human rights blacklist

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mohammad Sarafraz, who is on a European blacklist of figures blamed for human rights violations in Iran, has been named the new President of the Islamic Republic’s Broadcasting Service, IRIB.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei appointed Sarafraz, the long-time head of IRIB’s World Service, which is responsible for running foreign-language satellite channels such as Press TV.

He is listed by the EU over his alleged cooperation with security services and prosecutors to broadcast forced confessions of detainees, informs chanel EuroNews.