Iran executes two men convicted of espionage for Mossad and plotting attacks
Region
- 20 April, 2026
- 09:48
Iran has executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan noted on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received training abroad, including in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs.
They had been convicted on charges including "enmity against God" and cooperation with hostile groups, and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan noted.
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