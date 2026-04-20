Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran executes two men convicted of espionage for Mossad and plotting attacks

    Region
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 09:48
    Iran executes two men convicted of espionage for Mossad and plotting attacks

    Iran has executed two men convicted ​of cooperating with Israel's ‌Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the ​country, the judiciary's ​news outlet Mizan noted on ⁠Sunday, according to Reuters.

    Mizan said the ​two, identified as Mohammad ​Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging ​to a spy ​network linked to Mossad and had ‌received ⁠training abroad, including in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs.

    They had been convicted ​on charges ​including "enmity ⁠against God" and cooperation with hostile ​groups, and their ​death ⁠sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court ⁠before ​being carried ​out, Mizan noted.

    Mossad Iran Israel
    İranda "Mossad" ilə əməkdaşlıqda ittiham olunan iki nəfər edam edilib
    В Иране казнили двух человек по обвинению в связях с "Моссад"

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