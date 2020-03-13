Iran empties streets to combat coronavirus

The Iranian government is expanding measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces informed.

Security forces will empty shops, streets, and avenues within the next 24 hours, Report says citing Haberturk.

Earlier, Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said that the death toll was 514. According to him, another 1289 people were infected with the virus, raising the cases 11,326. Hospitals discharged 3,529 after recovery.

At least 23 Iranian MPs tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moreover, the government banned entrance to 17 provinces due to the spread of the virus.