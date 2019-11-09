Iran earthquake: Five people die, about 500 injured

At least five people have died and 500 others been injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern Iran province of East Azarbaijan on Friday, November 9, 2019. Report informs citing the IRNA.
https://report.az/storage/news/27eef3636c84ae6277d9812d04be4f0c/110b7768-888a-452b-8712-b3543957c516_292.jpg© Washington Times
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author