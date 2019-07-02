Iran disarms spy network operating on atomic objects

Tehran revealed a spy network that operated in the interests of foreign countries in various economic spheres, including at the Iranian nuclear facilities, judicial spokesman of Iran Gholam Hossein Ismaili said.

.Report informs citing the TASS that, according to him, "a group of spies was revealed by the Iranian secret services last year."

Ismaili specified that spies "acted in sensitive centers, including nuclear facilities and defense industry enterprises". According to him, most of them have already been arrested.

The court representative also said that two of the disclosed groups were convicted and received lengthy sentences.

Iranian judicial authorities completed investigations into the cases of other defendants connected with the said espionage network. For some of them, the prosecutor demanded death penalty.