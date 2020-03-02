Iran demands US lifting sanctions over coronavirus

The United States must lift anti-Iranian sanctions that prevent the country from fighting the spread of coronavirus, Adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hesamodin Ashna, said on Twitter.

Report says, citing TASS, that Ashna tweeted: "Don't you understand that coronavirus is a global problem? The more it spreads here, the more likely it is to spread there! Don't wait for an invitation to help contain the virus, lift the damn sanctions, which is impeding us from tackling it swiftly!"

On February 19, the Iranian Ministry of Health reported the country's first cases of infection with a new coronavirus in Qom. According to official information, the country recorded 978 cases of infection with the disease. At least 54 people died.