Iran carries out test ballistic missile launch

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards has carried out a test ballistic missile launch as part of the last step of testing missiles of its own production, Report informs local ISNA agency reported.

The tests were aimed at the "demonstration of force" and checking readiness of all layers of the Iranian society to counter any threats "to the revolution, order and territorial integrity of the country."

The international community has long suspected Iran of trying to develop a nuclear weapon, and the UN Security Council imposed two resolutions on Tehran seeking to curtail its activities involving ballistic missiles.

On July 14, Iran and a group of six international mediators - Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany – signed an historic deal to guarantee the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. On January 16, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran met its requirements under the deal, paving the way for sanctions relief.

In January, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 11 entities and individuals, including six Iranians and one Chinese citizen, over their involvement in procurement on behalf of Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The move came after media reported that Iran tested a surface-to-surface Emad (Pillar) missile in October in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.