Iran arrests a person plotting terrorist attack

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ A person suspected of planning a series of terrorist attacks in Tehran was detained.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Colonel Amin Yaamini, commander of the local IRGC division said.

He said that the terrorist, suspected of ISIS links arrested in Andisheh town of Tehran.

A. Yaamini noted that terrorists intended to commit 300 terrorist attacks in Iran in month of Muharram.

Notably, Andisheh is one of the new towns of Iran, located 30 km from Tehran, 3 km north-west of Shahriyar city and 7 km south-east of Karez.