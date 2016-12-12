Iran army employs new ground warfare tactic in drill

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s army ground force employed an innovative land warfare tactic on Monday as part of a large-scale military exercise underway in the country’s southeastern regions.

Report informs referring to TASNIM, on the second day of the war game, code named Muhammad Rasulullah-4 (Muhammad, the Messenger of God), the Army Ground Force implemented an innovative land warfare tactic that includes layered destructive operations in a “smart battlefield.”

The new tactic, which has been developed by local experts, allows for an assault with minimum number of troops that would cause maximum damage to the enemy’s forces and equipment before a simultaneous or phased rapid offense against occupied zones.