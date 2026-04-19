Iran, Armenia discuss regional issues at Antalya forum
Region
- 19 April, 2026
- 11:05
Saeed Khatibzadeh, deputy foreign minister of Iran, met with his Armenian counterpart Vahan Kostanyan to discuss recent developments in the region.
Report, citing Iranian media, informs the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The sides discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, regional processes, and efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability.
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