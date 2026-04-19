Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran, Armenia discuss regional issues at Antalya forum

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:05
    Iran, Armenia discuss regional issues at Antalya forum

    Saeed Khatibzadeh, deputy foreign minister of Iran, met with his Armenian counterpart Vahan Kostanyan to discuss recent developments in the region.

    Report, citing Iranian media, informs the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

    The sides discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, regional processes, and efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability.

    Saeed Khatibzadeh Vahan Kostanyan Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    İran və Ermənistanın XİN başçılarının müavinləri regional məsələləri müzakirə ediblər
    Заместители глав МИД Ирана и Армении обсудили вопросы региональной повестки

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