Iran approves parliament bill to review nuclear deal

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani approved a bill on Sunday that gives the Iranian parliament power to review a final comprehensive nuclear deal with the P5+1 world powers’ group, according to Iranian media.

"Rouhani gave an executive order on Sunday to the country's Foreign Ministry and its atomic energy organization to enforce the law mandating government to safeguard the nuclear rights and achievements," the Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

On June 23, Iran's parliament had ratified the same legislation, according to which a nuclear deal with the P5+1 countries would only be valid if sanctions on the country were removed fully and immediately. The bill also banned access of international inspectors to its military sites.

Time and scope of the removal of sanctions, and access to Iranian military facilities are regarded as two of the most biggest hurdles in the ongoing nuclear negotiations, which are in their final phase, as a final deal may be reached in the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, Rouhani said the talks would be concluded soon. "We are very near the peak now, but there are still some steps to the peak," IRNA quoted him as saying.

According to the legislation, the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) is only allowed to carry out "regular inspections" on Iranian nuclear sites within the framework of the additional protocol. In addition, the nuclear watchdog is not allowed to have access to Iran's military, security and non-nuclear sensitive places nor interrogate Iranian scientists.

In addition, the legislation declares that there should be no limit for Iran to acquire peaceful nuclear technology, knowledge, research and development, while all approvals of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) should be observed.

Moreover, SNSC and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are required to report the process and implementation of the final nuclear agreement's implementation to Iranian lawmakers every six months.

The Iranian parliament's legislation is similar to the one passed in the U.S. recently.

The U.S. bill, signed into law by President Barack Obama on May 22, requires any final agreement with Iran to be reviewed by the U.S. Congress before the president can remove sanctions on Iran that were imposed by the Congress.

However, since the critical July 9 date has passed, the Congress will have 60, instead of 30 days, to review the final comprehensive nuclear agreement, if it is reached between Iran and the P5+1 group.