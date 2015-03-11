Exercises of CIS Air Defense "Combat Commonwealth-2015"will be held in Astrakhan

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Air defense missile system S-300, "Favorite" and S-400 "Triumph", air defense missile, and gun complexes "Carapace-C" will be used during the exercise of the armed forces of the CIS countries "Combat Commonwealth-2015". As Report informs citing TASS, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman on the troops Aerospace Defense, Colonel Alexei Zolotukhin said.

According to him, representatives of the Armed forces of the countries of the CIS united air defense system, discussed preparations for the maneuvers, to be held in September at Ashuluk range, near Astrakhan.

The officers, in particular, "acquainted with the peculiarities of practical training on teaching and training complexes experts on the application and operation of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400" Triumph "S-300" Favorite "air defense missile-gun complex" Carapace-C ", which will be used during the upcoming joint exercises "Combat Commonwealth-2015", said A.Zolotukhin.