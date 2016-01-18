IAEA chief lands in Tehran to talk to Iranian president

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the United Nations atomic watchdog Yukiya Amano arrived in Tehran Monday for talks with President Hassan Rouhani, two days after Iran's nuclear deal with world powers went into force, Report informs referring to the AFP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed late Saturday that Tehran had complied with its obligations under last summer's accord, leading the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear program that crippled its economy for a decade.

"The duration of the nuclear agreement is eight years but we want to shorten this period and this is possible with the help of the Agency," the official IRNA news agency quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation, as saying on Monday.

Kamalvandi was referring to a clause in the nuclear agreement which provides for a period of eight years during which Iran has to limit its atomic program.

Under the deal, if the IAEA certifies earlier than 2023 that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful, the eight year period will be shortened accordingly.

This could allow Iran to accelerate some of its activities.

Amano will also meet Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic organisation, to discuss monitoring and verifying Tehran's commitments under the agreement, which allows for greater IAEA inspections.