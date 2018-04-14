 Top
    Hospital catches fire in Bursa

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hospital catches fire in Bursa, Turkey.

    Report informs according to Turkish media, fire broke out at the Psychiatric and Neurological Hospital in the city. The fire started from the roof of the hospital canteen and the hospital was surrounded with sick smoke.

    Currently, patients are transferred to another building of the hospital. The firefighters are at the place of accident and fire prevention measures continue. Police stopped the movement around the hospital.

