Heavy snowfall blocks roads, causes power outages in Georgia

The second day of heavy snowfall has brought severe complications to the Georgian Autonomous Republic of Ajaria, Report's local bureau says.

The snow cover reaches one meter in the high mountain areas of the region.

The snowfall worst hit the Shuakhevi and Khulo districts, where intense precipitation blocked roads and caused power outages in some of the villages. The authorities set the headquarters to fight the implications of adverse weather conditions.

Due to heavy snow, a car with tourists stranded near the Goderdzi mountain resort in Adjara.

The relevant structures have restricted traffic on some of the local roads due to heavy snow and low temperatures.