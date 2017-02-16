Head of US Army General Staff will travel from Baku to Turkey

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of US army, General Joseph Dunford will travel from Baku to Turkey on February 17.

Report informs referring to Haber7, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Işık told.

“Head of US General Staff will be in Baku tomorrow. We will tell our discontents related to YPG (Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group). US will provide more support to fight PKK”, the minister told.

He told that details of establishment of security zone in Syria remain unresolved.